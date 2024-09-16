Horseback Riding Scam Uncovered

September 16, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Parents and grandparents may occasionally want to give children the gift of horseback riding lessons as a birthday or Christmas gift, but they could end up wasting their money.



A scam reported on FOX-2 Detroit this weekend uncovered a company out of Milford calling itself “Horsing Around” which advertises on Facebook and other social media, selling gift cards for horseback riding lessons.



One woman told the TV station she bought four gift crds for her daughters for $140, but hen she went to cash in the cards, the owner, identified as Lori Gruber, was nowhere to be found.



She wasn’t the only victim, as dozens of others reportedly have experienced the same or similar scenarios. The situation has had an adverse effect on yet another woman who also offers horseback riding lessons.



Sherri Richardson, who owns Horse' N round Stables of Pinckney, reports that due to the similarity in thee names of the stables, people would call her to complain about the gift cards not being honored. Richardson finally put a disclaimer on her website, saying she has nothing to do with the business called Horsing Around.



The station attempted to reach Gruber for comment, but without success. In the meantime, Gruber is reported to still be advertising her business in areas from Milford to Clarkston.