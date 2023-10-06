Ditching Operations On Hogan Road

October 6, 2023

Ditching operations are planned next week in Fenton Township, which will result in some traffic impacts.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be doing ditching on Hogan Road between Lobdell Road and Silver Lake Road beginning Monday.



The work is scheduled to take place between 7am and 3:30pm.

Hogan Road will be closed to thru-traffic.



The Road Commission advises the work should be completed on Wednesday, weather permitting.