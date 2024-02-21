Annual Hockey Night This Sunday

February 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews





Local hockey enthusiasts will get a chance this weekend to watch a game featuring several Red Wing legends while benefitting five local charities.



The Detroit Red Wing Alumni Association will be taking on a group of players from The Well Church in Brighton for Hockey Night this Sunday.



This year’s receipts include The Joe Kocur Foundation, Torch 180, Amber Reineck House, Veteran Service Dogs of Howell, and Livingston County Shop with a Cop.



The Red Wing Alumni vs The Well Saints game starts at 1:30pm at Kensington Valley Ice House.



For the pre-game at noon, the Brighton Bulldogs Alumni will take on the Hartland Eagles Alumni.



A dinner and auction event will follow at the American Spirit Center.



Ticket information is available in the provided link.