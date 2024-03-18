Hilton School in Brighton to Get Upgraded Restrooms

March 18, 2024

TomTolen / news@whmi.com



The bathrooms at Hilton Elementary School in Brighton will get an upgrade this year as a result of action at last week’s Brighton Board of Education meeting.



The board voted unanimously to accept the low bid by Lansing-based Gordon Construction Services "of an amount not to exceed $527,000" as the general contractor to renovate the restrooms. Hilton Elementary is located on Hilton Road, between Old US-23 and Flint Road in Brighton Township.



The work is part of Phase Six of the $59 million bond issue passed by the voters in 2019. There was a wide range in price between the high and low bidders. The high bidder was M1 Construction Group with a bid of $967,300 - over $400,000 more than the bid submitted by Gordon - the winning bidder.