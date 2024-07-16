Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


A 21-year-old Highland Township man drowned today while swimming in Townsend Lake in Independence Township.

The man was swimming with a friend when the man unexpectedly went underwater and did not resurface.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team was dispatched to the incident at approximately 1:40pm. Divers located the man about 100 feet from the shore in 20 feet of water shortly after 2pm.

Paramedics from the Independence Township Fire Department performed life-saving measures. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Townsend Lake is located east of Dixie Highway near the intersection of Waterford Road.