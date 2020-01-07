Highland & Milford Twp. Roads To Receive "Mumble Strips"

January 7, 2020

Federal safety road-funding grants will help to improve several local roadways.



The federal Local Safety Program provides funds for local road projects that are intended to address areas where there have been a concentration of serious-injury and fatal vehicle crashes or projects that include specific types of road-safety improvements. The Road Commission for Oakland County received a more than $1.4 million that will enable six road-improvement projects in 2021.



Among them is the installation of centerline “mumble strips” on three sections of area roadways. Mumble strips are similar to rumble strips, but designed in a way to create less noise when vehicles travel over them while still alerting the driver that he or she has veered out of the lane.



The grant money will allow their installation on Milford Road between M-59 and the Highland Township border, Duck Lake Road between Cooley Lake Road and M-59 in Highland Township and on General Motors Road between Hickory Ridge and the Milford Village border in Milford Township. (JK)