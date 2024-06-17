Heat Advisory for WHMI Listening Area This Week

June 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat advisory for much of the week across the WHMI listening area.



Livingston County Emergency Management Director Therese Cremonte says the risk of heat stroke is real for people of all ages.



"Our children and our elderly are the most susceptible to heat-related illnesses, so we need to keep an eye on them," she says. "If you have pets, especially dogs, because dogs like to run around outside, be cognizant to make sure they have enough water and they have access to shade and some place to cool off."



"If you're in construction, landscaping, roofing, first responders who are outside a lot in heavy equipment also need to be cautious. Anyone playing sports, golf, tennis, jogging."



Heat indices are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday.



"Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. That means water. Sugary drinks, or drinks with alcohol or caffeine, will actually dehydrate you. Stick with water," says Cremonte.



"Make sure your kids have plenty of water, especially if they're outside playing. Cool off. Run through the sprinkler. Take a visit to the lake. Enjoy a pool, even if it's a kiddie pool."