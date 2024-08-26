National Weather Service Issues Heat Advisory For Tuesday

August 26, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the WHMI listening area and parts of Southeast Michigan tomorrow.



The advisory will be in effect from 10am to 10pm Tuesday as heat index values up to 102 are expected.



As for impacts, the National Weather Service says hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.



People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in the air-conditioning if possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.