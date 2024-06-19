Health Officials Investigating Edible-Related Illnesses

June 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A warning for those who like edibles. Michigan Department of Health and Human services, along with the FDA, CDC and others investigating a series of illnesses associated with eating Diamond Shruumz-brand microdosing chocolate bars.



People have been going to the hospital for seizures, loss of consciousness, abnormal heart rates, nausea, vomiting, and other issues.



The FDA is recommending you not purchase or consume any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones, or gummies from any retail or online locations.