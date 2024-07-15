Hazel Bostic First Recipient of LACASA's Blossom Award

July 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A devoted volunteer and key figure behind a cherished summer fundraiser is the recipient of the first ever Blossom Award in recognition of her integral role in the development, growth, and success of LACASA’s Garden Tour over the past quarter century. Surrounded by friends, family, and fellow volunteers, Hazel Bostic of Howell was honored during a special ceremony during LACASA’s 25th anniversary Garden Tour on Saturday, July 13.



LACASA’s Garden Tour is a self-guided journey through multiple private gardens across Livingston County, with homeowners and their gardens curated and selected by a volunteer committee. The event is one of LACASA’s longest running fundraisers, bringing in critical support for the Livingston County nonprofit which serves victims and survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual violence.



A master gardener, Bostic has been part of nearly every Garden Tour in the event’s 25 year history, getting involved after seeing a story about the very first Garden Tour in the local newspaper. The next year, her home was a stop on the Tour, and shortly after that she began volunteering her time as part of LACASA’s Garden Tour committee, which she eventually chaired.



“Over the years, Hazel’s leadership has been a big part of the ‘fertilizer’ that has helped this event bloom,” LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt told the crowd assembled for the award ceremony.



“She has given countless hours to curating and selecting the finest gardens in the county to showcase on our tour. She helped implement new and exciting elements to the tour, and through it all, she lent her trained eye, her talented hands, and her heart of service to LACASA,” Schrandt said.



Bostic was presented with a hand painted commemorative slate by local artist Laura “Cleo” Sedoryk, as well as a tribute from State Representative Bob Bezotte, a signed letter from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and a Certificate of Special Recognition from 7th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.



She told the crowd she was deeply honored by the award, and cherished the time she has given to LACASA’s Garden Tour over the years.



Hundreds of people attended LACASA’s 25th anniversary Garden Tour, which featured six private gardens, a scavenger hunt, a raffle, and a complimentary refreshment station. Planning for the 2025 Garden Tour will begin later this month.