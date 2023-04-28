Brighton Man Sentenced In Father's Shooting Death

April 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Brighton man charged in the shooting death of his father has been sentenced.



In Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday, Judge Michael Hatty ordered 20-year-old Hayden Jagst to serve 40 to 60 years in prison. He earlier pleaded guilty to 1st degree pre-meditated murder, two felony firearms counts, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. He pleaded no contest to a separate count of carrying a concealed weapon.



Jagst was charged in connection with the murder of his father on June 21st, 2021 – which happened the day after Father’s Day. 48-year-old Edward Jagst was a Canton Township Police officer. Jagst shot him while he was sleeping in the family’s Brighton home. His sister called police and identified her brother as the shooter, and said he had threatened to kill himself before leaving the home. Jagst was later convinced to return to Brighton, where he was taken into custody.



Jagst was 18 at the time of the murder and had recently graduated from high school.



Prosecutors had sought the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, arguing he has not shown any remorse and sought public recognition for his father’s murder. His journal entries were said to have reflected an admiration for mass murders and wanting to follow another teen who shot up a school. He also stated he wanted to attack a school, hospital, or Planned Parenthood.



The defense argued that Jagst suffered from mental health issues and was swayed by the internet and should be snetenced as a juvenile. Jagst's mother advocated for him to have a chance at parole.