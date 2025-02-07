Hartland Winterfest Great Chance to See Fireworks in the Snow This Saturday

February 7, 2025

Bundle up your kids and head out to Hartland’s Winterfest this Saturday.



White there won’t be ice rinks this year, Heritage Park will still have plenty to do, including food tents, live music and tons of stuff for kids.



Winterfest will cap the event at dusk when they have their fireworks display.



Snow is expected, so sledding will also be a popular event this year.



In addition to Winterfest, Hartland Soup will be going on at the Lutheran Church next door. For a donation of $5, you can get a bowl of soup and salad, and vote for a crowdfunding project. Organizers are matching the donations collected at the door.



There are four community-based projects from the farmer’s market, Boy Scouts, robotics team and the community council. Each project will be given the opportunity to talk about why they think they should get funded, and the public will make the ultimate decision.



Each project will get some money, but the winner will walk away with the most.



Hartland Soup is from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.



Winterfest is from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. WHMI's Dan Martin will be live from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.



(photo credit: Hartland Winterfest)