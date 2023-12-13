Hartland Twp Citizen Survey Results Revealed

December 13, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Affordable homes, jobs and more food options are among the top concerns for residents in Hartland Township. Trustees heard results Tuesday night of an in-depth citizen survey taken earlier this year.



Township Supervisor Bill Fountain says they’ll use the information to continue attracting young families to the area.



“We’ve come a long way in 20 years. Twenty years ago there wasn’t really anything for kids to do. Now we have a movie theater,” he said. “We’re trying to get things that are more for children to have a reason to stay here, not to drive to Milford or Fenton, Brighton and Howell. That’s where the kids used to go.”



The survey was sent to registered voters of Hartland Township, and covered everything from trash service to police response times, code enforcement, parks and culture.



“We don’t have a lot of opportunities for jobs around here, other than seasonal or fast food and that type of thing. Does that have a tendency to skew those numbers one way or another? Are there patterns you would see in a community?” Fountain asked.



The firm hired to conduct the survey acknowledged responses varied across age demographics, but insisted township officials received an overall positive response.