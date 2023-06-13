Hartland Twp. Public Works Department is Hiring Seasonal Workers

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Hartland Township Public Works Department is looking to add to their seasonal workforce and posted a notice that the department is now hiring.



Below is a copy of the hiring notice from the township, that is now accepting applications from interested candidates.





Hartland Townships Public Works Department is looking to add to its crew with seasonal part time positions. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.



Public Works offers competitive pay with incentive increases for valuable seasonal workers if they return the following summer(s). The season runs from May through October. Pay rate of $12.00 per hour with a set schedule of 4 days per week, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm with evenings and weekends off. Avoid the hassle of constantly changing shifts and have the ability to enjoy your evenings and weekends!



Through Hartland Township, you can learn various trades including landscape maintenance, utility operators, forestry, and customer service. Become part of our valued team and gain relevant experience, whether you’re pursuing a skilled trade or working towards a degree; working for the Hartland Township will give you the experience you need to excel in the multiple facets of your field.



Applications can be submitted to DPW@hartlandtwp.com or mailed to Hartland Township, Attn: DPW, 2655 Clark Rd, Hartland, MI 48353. Applications must be received by Jun 30, 2023.





A link to Hartland Township's website is posted below.