Hartland Planners Sign Off on Residential Development at M-59 and Hartland Glen

March 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township's planning commission last week gave final approval for a proposed residential development at the opening of Hartland Glen Golf Course off M-59.



"The prior plan had a total of 101 single-family homes. This revised plan now has 102 single-family homes. The prior plan had 35 single-family homes that were rental. This new plan has 31 single-family homes that are rental," said Planning Director Troy Langer, of the development known as "Highland Reserve."



Negotiations however, continue over who will pay for a slowdown lane and other imrpovements where Cundy Road meets Hartland Glen Lane and M-59.



"The need for that right turn lane at Cundy, according to our traffic engineers, exists now. It doesn't exist with our development. It's not like our development is the trigger. It exists now and would continue to exist with construction of phase two of Redwood and any future development of Hartland Glen Golf Course," said Mike West, land planning manager of Green Development Ventures, LLC.



That M-DOT permitting process is expected to take several months, according to West.



Overall, township planners praised developers for decreasing the number of rentals, while increasing green space with the updated design.



The entire project now goes to the Township Board for approval.



Details can be found in the Planning Commission's agenda packet attached below.