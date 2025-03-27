Kilgen Pipe Organ Fundraiser At Historic Hartland Music Hall

March 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.comn





An upcoming fundraising event is aimed at preserving and maintaining the iconic Kilgen Pipe Organ located at the Historic Hartland Music Hall.



The Cromaine District Library and the Hartland Messiah Chorus announced the event set for May 2nd at 7pm. It will support the final phase of the ongoing restoration of what’s described as a “cultural treasure”. Organists Dr. Rose Stevens and Freeman Tucker will share all-time classics from gaming, movies, and music in a family-friendly concert.



The Kilgen Pipe Organ – an instrument with a rich history dating back to the early 20th century - is an integral part of the Hartland Music Hall. A release states “Its majestic tones have provided a unique and timeless musical experience for generations. Like any historic artifact, the organ requires meticulous care and maintenance to ensure its continued presence in our community”.



Generous community grants and fundraising have combined over the past two years to complete the first two phases of required repair.



Cromaine District Library Community Engagement Manager Liz Welch told WHMI the organ is looking more beautiful than ever and for their last phase, they now only need to raise around $6,000 to bring the instrument to mint condition and finalize their campaign. She said a few good sponsors or donations, or even a packed house for the event could help them cross that finish line.



Welch said she recognizes times are tough for many financially but they’re hoping the community will rally again – noting the show is completely different from last year’s event.



She said a few special surprises are planned at the event and it’s for an excellent cause to bring the organ back to pristine condition so they’ll just need general maintenance moving forward.



Welch described the Music Hall as being a “beautiful, almost page out of time” and donations toward restoration of the organ allow people to become a part of the legacy of the building that’s been around for 166 years and “looks, feels and sounds very much like it did at that time”.



Welch noted that the Music Hall was designed and devised by J. Robert Crouse and his uncle to bring a venue and culture to the more rural area. She said because of the existence of the hall and the organ, they’re able to bring talent to the area that people can experience often for very low cost or for free, performances they would normally have to drive an hour away to see. Welch said the hall itself and the organ within it are really “cultural gems” that are a part of Hartland’s and the County’s history - and they want to see them stay in good shape so they can be enjoyed for generations to come.



VIP Reserved Seating Tickets are $50, General Admission Tickets are $25, and are on sale now.



Ticket and sponsorship information is available in the provided links and attachments.