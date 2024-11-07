Hartland Drama Club Presents "Deadline" This Weekend

November 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



If you're looking to decompress and put Election Day behind you, Hartland High School's Drama Club presents "Deadline" this weekend. It's described as a murder mystery comedy.



"It's a show about seven writers who go onto an island and have to craft a murder mystery. However, they have to actually cause the murder," cast member Felix Sleeman told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"We've got a bunch of quirky characters who really push that. It's a lot fun."



Fellow cast member Kate McMahon plays the part of the barista.



"She makes very snarky comments because she does not want to be there."



"Deadline" runs Friday night through Sunday afternoon at the Hartland High School Auditorium.



