Hartland Deerfield Fire Chief: Tax Millage Needed Sooner, Rather Than Later

August 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Inflation continues to rip a hole through our pockets, especially at the municipal level. Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority Chief Adam Carroll told trustees this week his office is exploring another possible millage in the next year or two.



"For all practical purposes we sacrifice the funding of the capital fund to keep the operating fund doing what it's supposed to do, which is where we find ourselves again today," he said.



"How do we fix that? Well, if we're going to make a commitment to the capital plan like we have over the past, and it certainly is our desire to continue to do, what would it take to do that in a different way that would make that a little more resilient? One of those things would be literally just doing a capital millage to support that. Or some other dedicated funding mechanism for it."



Carroll says at least a half-mill would be needed to fully fund capital projected costs. But says a lower rate could be spread out two-to-three years.



The authority's current millage expires in 2026.



"My understanding is funding-wise it's good through 2025, and it sounds like even 2026. If that's the case, okay. But that means the next election is not until 2026, so that will put us against the wall," Carroll added.



In the meantime, Hartland Township officials will explore ways of shifting cash to the fire authority as needed.



Watch Wednesday's Board of Trustees meeting below.