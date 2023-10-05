Hartland Artwalk Festival & Competition Runs Through Saturday

October 5, 2023

The Hartland Artwalk Festival and competition showcasing art throughout the community is continuing through Saturday.



Artwalk is a two-week event located throughout Settlers Park off Clark Road and area businesses. It kicked off on September 23rd and features over 140 original pieces of artwork at 30 locations for community members to explore and enjoy.



The competition was open to amateur and professional artists from across Michigan, as well as K-12 Hartland Consolidated Schools students and classrooms.



The festival will conclude with the final prizes awarded by a panel of judges at a closing ceremony this Saturday at the Settlers Park pavilion from noon to 2pm. The Hartland High School Band will kick things off at Noon, followed by the awards presentation at 12:30pm.



The community-connected event is being put on in conjunction with Partners in Progress, Hartland Consolidated Schools, the Cromaine District Library, Hartland Township, and the Chamber of Commerce.



More information, a map, and public voting form are available in the provided link.