Three Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Handy Township

February 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews





Alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Handy Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 3:30pm to a two-vehicle injury crash on Grand River, east of Cemetery Road.



Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer was traveling west on Grand River in the eastbound lanes of travel. The Office said the driver, a 46-year-old Fowlerville man, was passing multiple other vehicles at a high rate of speed and struck a 2017 Subaru Outback head-on.



The driver of the Subaru was identified as a 45-year-old Fowlerville woman, while a single passenger was identified as an 18-year-old Fowlerville resident.



The driver of the Mercury was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by Livingston County EMS in serious condition.



The driver and passenger of the Subaru were both transported to Sparrow Hospital by Livingston County EMS. The driver was listed in serious but stable condition and the passenger had minor injuries.



All involved individuals were wearing seatbelts.



The Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation showed alcohol and speed appear to have been a contributing factors in the crash. The roadway remained closed for three hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from MSP Motor Carrier, Fowlerville PD, Fowlerville Fire Department, and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.