Hamburg Township Approves Budget, Sewer Rate

June 21, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Hamburg Township officials have passed their new budget and set sewer rate fees for the upcoming fiscal year.



The Board of Trustees made short work of the approvals during their meeting last week. The township is projecting $3.9-million in revenues for fiscal year 2021-2022 against $4.16-million expenditures, for a $256,000 operating shortfall. That could be a conservative projection, however, as the current budget that is ending originally projected a $350,000 shortfall that will only end up being around $73,000 in actuality. In their projections out for the following years, Hamburg Township expects to be working with an operations surplus in years 2 and 3. The township fund balance, which will cover the shortfall, appears to be more than healthy enough, being just under $5-million.



Also as part of meeting, the Board set upcoming sewer rates. Supervisor Pat Hohl said residents won’t see a change. The quarterly charge will remain $155.50 for Hamburg Township residents. The township was able to keep it the same by re-allocating a small portion of the operation and maintenance fee to debt service within the bill in order to properly cover the projected costs of each.



A copy of the township’s new budget and the sewer rate allocations can be at the link below.