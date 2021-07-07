Rummage Sale To Benefit Hamburg Museum

July 7, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Several one-of-a-kind items are being sold at an upcoming fundraiser to help a local historic museum.



The Hamburg Township Historical Society is holding its annual rummage sale, which promises to be full of unique items donated by members and volunteers. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, July 24th, from 9am to 3pm, on the lawn of the museum which is located at 7225 Stone Street in the old village. The building, itself, is the second oldest in the township.



Among the merchandise available will be jewelry, holiday items, houseware, DVDs, sporting goods, camping equipment and hangable art. Raffle tickets will be available for several gift baskets with themes like “gone fishing,” “tea time,” “toy trains,” and “unicorn fun.” Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.



Museum Administrator Patricia Majher said, in a release, that all proceeds from the event will be used by the Historical Society to develop new exhibits, events, and educational programs that promote Hamburg Township history. In the case of bad weather, the event will be held the following Saturday. For more information, contact Majher at (810) 986-0190, or by email at hamburgmuseummichigan@outlook.com