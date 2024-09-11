Two "Walls Of Honor" Coming To Hamburg Township Thursday

September 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two “Walls of Honor” are coming to Hamburg Township – offering four days of reflection and remembrance for fallen heroes.



The Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall and the GoldStars Tribute Wall will be escorted into Hamburg tomorrow.



The Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the Washington D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The GoldStars Tribute Wall honors the fallen while serving in the United States military from the beginning of the Gulf War through the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.



A rider escort is planned that departs at 10am Thursday from the Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Brighton to Manly Bennett Park on Merrill Road in Hamburg.



The “Walls of Honor” and various other displays will be available for viewing, as well as several ceremonies throughout the long weekend. The event is free to the public and the Walls of Honor will be open 24/7 for viewing through Sunday, with a 4pm closing ceremony.



Steve Conaway is Commander of the Brighton VFW Post 4357. He told WHMI the event offers a chance for the public to see the walls, pay tribute, and remember veterans. Conaway said they get a good public showing, along with a lot of veterans who were in the wars who come out to remember their friends and possibly those they knew who lost their lives in the wars.



For Thursday’s escort, Conaway said they encourage the public to come out and line the route to show support. He said the wall should get into Hamburg Township sometime between 10:45am and 11am.



The full route can be accessed in the provided link, along with a schedule of events.