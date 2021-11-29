Hamburg Township Approves Swan And Canada Geese Management

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Hamburg Township officials have approved further controlling Canada Goose and invasive swan populations on their lakes.



At their most recent meeting, the Board of Trustees agreed to continue the roundup of Canada Geese on Rush Lake that was last approved in 2016. The resolution states that Rush Lake residents have requested that the Township approve the goose egg and nest destruction, and roundup/translocation programs provided by the State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Environment. The programs were approved to run through calendar year 2026.



At the same meeting they also took action in favor of mute swan management and control on the Chain of Lakes. The mute swan is an invasive species, as opposed to the native trumpeter swan. Mute swans have yellow legs and beaks and are much more aggressive than trumpeter swans. Trumpeters have black legs and beaks and are about two-thirds the size of mute swans.



The Hamburg Board has received complaints of overabundant numbers of mute swans inhabiting township grounds and waters. The resolution states that the DNR’s Wildlife Division Mute Swan Management and Control Program is effective. Policies and procedures of the program include nest and egg destruction, along with the relocation and potential killing of mute swans.



While this has been known to cause distress with some residents in places these procedures are implemented, Clerk Mike Dolan and Supervisor Pat Hohl said there is a growing understanding in the community. Dolan said that this will come up on social media, but people are getting pretty well educated about the differences between the swans.



The mute swan management program, which bears no cost to the township, was also approved for 5 years, running through 2026.