Guardrail Replacement Today on Rolston Road in Fenton Township
December 12, 2023
April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com
The Genesee County Road Commission announced some roadwork today in a residential area of Fenton Township.
Road crews are replacing the guardrail on Rolston Rd. between Jennings Rd. and McFarland Dr. today (Dec. 12) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Flaggers are in the area controlling traffic.
Motorists are advised they may experience short delays and should allow additional time to reach their destination.