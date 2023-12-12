Guardrail Replacement Today on Rolston Road in Fenton Township

December 12, 2023

April O'Neil



The Genesee County Road Commission announced some roadwork today in a residential area of Fenton Township.



Road crews are replacing the guardrail on Rolston Rd. between Jennings Rd. and McFarland Dr. today (Dec. 12) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Flaggers are in the area controlling traffic.



Motorists are advised they may experience short delays and should allow additional time to reach their destination.