April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com

The Genesee County Road Commission announced some roadwork today in a residential area of Fenton Township.

Road crews are replacing the guardrail on Rolston Rd. between Jennings Rd. and McFarland Dr. today (Dec. 12) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flaggers are in the area controlling traffic.

Motorists are advised they may experience short delays and should allow additional time to reach their destination.