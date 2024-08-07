Green Oak Twp to Revisit General Millage Request Following Defeat

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It's back to the drawing board for Green Oak Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles after voters approved millages for police and fire, but rejected a general millage request.



"They had a rather steep request from the Whitmore Lake school district, coupled with what we were asking, it was just overwhelming," he told WHMI News.



St. Charles says the township will likely try again in November, adding that without the general millage, officials will have to start slashing any discretionary spending.



"Mowing the roundabouts that we don't need to mow. We do a lot of trail maintenance, that technically is not required," he says.



"We have Coleman Park which is open to the public for free. And we also have the homeowner associations meetings here at the township hall at night, and we have staff members here that we do not charge for."



St. Charles himself, is up for re-election, and faces Democrat Gayle Lynn Steele in November.