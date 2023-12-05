Green Oak Twp Police Seek Information Pertaining to Break-in Suspect

December 5, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Police are asking for information pertaining to a suspect who was seen breaking into a Green Oak Township residence over the weekend.



According to Green Oak Township PD, on Sunday, December 3rd, officers responded to the area of Woodland Ridge Circle and Oakridge Circle on reports of a Home Invasion.



The homeowners were able to capture CCTV footage of the break-in suspect inside of their home, and shared the footage with police.



The suspect is described as a bearded white male, average height, wearing a hooded Reebok Sweatshirt, dark pants and work boot type footwear.



It is believed the suspect entered the home around 8:20 p.m. Sunday through a bedroom window and fled out a rear door when the homeowner returned home.



The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hughes with the Green Oak Township Police at (810) 231-9626 ext. 240.