Green Oak Twp. Police Investigate Counterfeit Cash Transactions

October 3, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Green Oak Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects involved in suspected counterfeit transactions at various local businesses.



According to a post on social media, the Department is currently investigating with other area law enforcement agencies a series of separate incidents where Counterfeit U.S. Currency was used to make purchases.



The Department did not release which specific businesses reported the counterfeit transactions or when they occurred, but they did release photos of the suspects.



Investigators said the suspects gave cashiers fraudulent $20 and $100 bills.



All investigations are on-going. Police say the public should be aware and diligent when accepting money, both at a place of business or in personal sales transactions.



If anyone has any information pertaining to the identity of the pictured suspects, please contact the Green Oak Township Police Department (810) 231-9626 ext. 240.