Millage Requests On August Ballot In Green Oak Township

June 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Three millage requests will appear before voters in Green Oak Township this August.



Two are renewals for the police and fire departments, while the third is a newly proposed general millage request to replace the current township millage.



The general millage seeks 2.61-mills for 20 years – an increase from the current .7999-mills. It would restore funding lost to Headlee rollbacks, provide funding for increased election security and requirements related to the voter-approved Proposal 2; police and fire department capital purchases; public safety, and general operations.



Fire Chief Kevin Gentry told WHMI it’s been over 30 years since the township has raised its general township millage. During that time, the township’s population has increased dramatically, as well as the related demand for services. In addition, he says the township expended over $300,000 to comply with Proposal 2 and security requirements for elections, along with upgrading equipment to maintain the highest level of security for public safety.



The millage would generate an estimated $3.7 (m) million during the first year levied. If passed, the cost for the average homeowner would translate to approximately $300 per year – which Gentry said translates to roughly $30 a month or essentially $1 per day.



The police department request is a straight renewal of 2.38-mills for six years and would raise an estimated $3.4 (m) million the first year levied.

The renewal would fund general operations and maintain staffing levels necessary to police the growing township. It would also allow for equipment purchases and upgrades -notably with technology related to body cameras - and provide for increased training. Gentry noted that training has become of paramount importance. He says in the current environment of policing, citizens expect a great deal of discipline and adherence to standards by officers and training is an important part of that.



When it comes to body cameras, Gentry said a number of citizens approached the township board and requested them so the police department purchased the technology. He said it requires constant maintenance and a great deal of record keeping but that’s what the “citizens wanted and expected, and had a right to get”. Gentry added the cameras are doing a wonderful job of maintaining accountability for officers, suspects, and providing an accurate representation of interactions.



The fire department request is also a straight renewal of 1.77-mills for six years and would generate an estimated $2.5 (m) million the first year levied.



Gentry said through the acquisition of federal grants and others, the department has been able to leverage funding in a number of ways. The millage funds all operations of the department, which includes 24-7 firefighter/EMT staffing at two stations on the east and west sides of the township. It also funds equipment and the replacement of aging vehicles.



With construction continuing for the next few years on US-23 and at Silver Lake Road and 9 Mile, that’s also been putting a strain on the budget. Gentry said the department has had to double on-duty staffing, which it did within its current budget, to provide for service on both sides of the road closures at Silver Lake Road.



Gentry said the department responds to around 2,400 incidents a year and is the busiest user of the Livingston County Hazmat Team and the Dive & Water Rescue Team due to the freeway, the Spring Mill Pond and 19 navigable bodies of water in the township. Incidents range from working fires to medical emergencies to crashes – the latter of which Gentry says the construction on US-23 guarantees a good number of.



Gentry said they do “a little bit of everything, every day” and work hard to provide the highest level of service to customers and provide it promptly. On Memorial Day alone, Gentry said the department responded to everything from a water rescue to a couple of fires, several crashes, some medical emergencies, and a shooting.



While the range can be random, Gentry said the one thing that is predictable is they are in one of the fastest-growing townships in the fastest-growing county in the state and the number of calls continues to increase dramatically.



Gentry says a number of firefighters are on duty at all times to respond to emergencies and be as close as possible to whatever incident might occur. The department also relies on approximately 35 paid on-call firefighters to respond as needed.



The department has 24-7 firefighter staffing at the Grand River Station 82, while the new department headquarters is being built at Silver Lake and Whitmore Lake Roads. Once that opens, those firefighters will be stationed at the new station to provide coverage to the west side of the township. The east side is covered by Station 83 on Rushton Road near 10 Mile.



The new headquarters has an anticipated opening and move-in date of September. Gentry said there have been some delays mostly related to materials – referencing numerous problems post-COVID with both materials and parts.



Gentry said that response and timing are critical for emergency interventions and they aim for a four-minute drive time to every house from one of their stations.



With more people moving into the township, more traffic on the freeways, and more construction causing crashes with that increased traffic, Gentry said it’s just getting busier and busier for the department. Currently, the department has been averaging roughly 200 more incidents and calls every year, than the year prior. Gentry said that trend has been continuing and it’s a substantial increase.



Gentry stressed that both the police and fire department millage renewals are crucial to maintaining operations but added the township-wide request is equally just important to aid with much-needed capital equipment – along with all of the election security-related items.



Since COVID, Gentry said the costs of fire apparatus and police equipment have skyrocketed – noting fire apparatus is up over 60% post-COVID when it comes to prices.



Up until this current general request for capital purchases, Gentry says the entire operating and capital budgets for the police and fire departments have come from their millage funding – with no general fund contributions.



More information about the proposals and others that will appear on the August 6th Primary ballot are available in the provided link.