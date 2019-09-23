Green Oak Twp. Achieves High Marks In Audit

Green Oak Township has received a glowing audit report, earning the highest opinion that can be issued.



The township’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday heard the results of the audit, which was conducted by the Pfeffer, Hanniford and Palka consulting firm. The township received an unmodified opinion, which is the highest opinion an independent auditor can issue. The opinion is important in order to keep state-shared revenues coming and assists in achieving a high rating for bonding.



CPA John Pfeffer told the Board internally, township operations are “working really well”, noting that the township stayed within its budget, and was able to maintain a healthy fund balance this past fiscal year while also adding 3% to it on top of that. Pfeffer also noted that township officials spent approximately $800,000 on issues that benefit residents, like roads, trails and public safety buildings, like the municipality’s new police station. Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles says the township’s healthy fund balance allowed them to put $1.5 million cash down on that project and then bond the remaining $4.5 million so the public wouldn’t have to pay for the station through increased taxes or millages.



Looking ahead to the coming year, St. Charles says officials are currently designing a new fire station to replace Station 81, and will soon need to replace the roof on township hall and expand its parking. Overall, St. Charles says the positive audit report is a “testament to everybody working together”. (DK)