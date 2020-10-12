Green Oak Township Pursuing New Recreation Master Plan

October 12, 2020

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com





Green Oak Township officials will soon be interested in community input as they begin drafting their new recreation master plan.



Supervisor Mark St. Charles told the Board of Trustees during their latest meeting that he received an email from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources warning the township that their 2016 recreation master plan is expiring. There is a February 1st deadline for the plan if the township wishes to submit grant applications for any of their parks or trail projects in 2021, meaning they need to work quickly.



Green Oak’s planning consultant’s Carlisle Wortman submitted a proposal for the project with an estimated cost of $9,336. In their proposed timeline which was submitted in mid-September, they would be using October to collect data from residents, community interest groups and stakeholders via online survey. The 30-day public review period would begin in middle November, with a public hearing in early January.



St. Charles said it’s going to be tough with COVID and all the uncertainties it brings, but he feels they need to “get cracking” on it. The board approved the resolution to begin unanimously.