Police Seek Suspect In Vehicle Theft

July 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Green Oak Township Police are seeking tips from the public in identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle theft.



Police say officers responded to a report of a Larceny from Auto that occurred on the morning of June 30th shortly before 5am.



A vehicle was observed in the victim’s driveway where several credit/debit cards were stolen after an unknown suspect entered the unlocked car. The suspect then attempted to use the cards at locations in Whitmore Lake and Ypsilanti.



Photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle were provided by police.



Anyone with additional information or who can identify the suspect please contact Det. Hughes at (810) 231-9626.