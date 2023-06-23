Green Oak Twp Police Ask for Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspect

June 23, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Police in Green Oak Township are asking for the public's help in identifying shoplifting suspect who stole over $500 worth of merchandise at a store in the Green Oak Village Place Mall.



The Green Oak Township Charter Police Department says that last Thursday, June 15th, at 1:13 p.m. an unknown female entered the Athleta store and managed to conceal 11 items before passing all points of purchase and leaving the store.



The department posted to social media the shoplifted items included 10 tank tops and 1 pair of shorts, totaling $559.00



Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hughes at (810)231-9626 Ext 240.