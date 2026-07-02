Resolution Honoring Retired Green Oak Fire Chief Kevin Gentry

July 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Green Oak Township’s beloved longtime - and now officially retired - fire chief was honored at Wednesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting.



Kevin Gentry’s final day was this Tuesday, June 30th - after leading the organization for the past eleven years.



Gentry started out with the department in 1993 after being on a couple of other departments previously as a paid on-call firefighter. At Green Oak, Gentry worked his way up serving as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain, deputy chief, and then chief. Again, as chief for the last eleven years. It’s a bittersweet situation as the retirement is medical-related.



Last night, a special resolution honoring him was presented and read aloud.

In states in Part:



“WHEREAS, Chief Kevin Gentry stayed current with ever changing standards of fire protection completing hundreds of education courses while serving in the fire service, including from the National Fire Academy and the Department of Homeland Security.



WHEREAS, Chief Kevin Gentry used his skills and knowledge to mentor all who worked with him offering his expertise and guidance, his calm approach to all conditions”.



Treasurer Trish Wiggle-Bazzy told WHMI in the three years she’s worked with Gentry, he has always shown “professionalism and just his commitment to the community… I respect him, and I’m so glad it was him protecting us”…adding she’s looking forward to the future and wished him “all the best in his retirement”.



Clerk Debra McKenzie said “I’ll miss him greatly, I already miss him, I’m sad but I am also so happy for him in his new journey”.



Meanwhile, the search process for the next chief continues. The board is expected to make a decision at its next meeting.



Gentry’s retirement letter, previously reported, states:



“For the last 33 years, it has been my great honor and privilege to serve Green oak Charter Township, its Board, and its citizens, as a member and then leader of the Fire Department., Unfortunately, as I expressed at a prior Board meeting, my respiratory health has suffered from all of those years and incidents to the point that I am no longer able to perform the role of Fire Chief at the level I expect of myself and all members of the Department and the level that all our citizens deserve. Accordingly, I will be medically retiring from the Department with my last day of work being June 30th, 2026. I will, of course, remain available to assist the Board in the process of selecting a new Chief and be available as a resource the new Chief at whatever level my replacement desires. I very much appreciate the support and leadership of the Board during my decades of service and wish you, the Department, the Township, and its citizens all the best. Thank you.”



The recent resolution honoring Gentry is attached.