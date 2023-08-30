Grand River Sidewalk Work Starts Next Week In City Of Brighton

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Sidewalk work will be starting up on Grand River in downtown Brighton after the Labor Day holiday weekend.



Early next week, the City’s contractor will begin the Grand River sidewalk replacement portion of the Main Street Streetscape.



The first stage of this part of the project will require the far-right lane of east/southbound Grand River to be closed from St. Paul to North Street during the daytime. The lane will be opened each evening when work is completed that day.



Businesses owners and visitors on those two blocks of Grand River will have access to the entrances of the buildings most of the time; however, the City cautions there may be a short period when access will be limited while the new concrete is being poured and given time to cure.





Additionally, the City advises that the parking lot on the corner of Hyne and North Streets is cleared of construction equipment and materials and is now open to the public.



The CSX Parking Lot will also be closing this morning for construction staging and will not be available for public parking.