12 Mile To Close At Grand River For Intersection Construction

July 20, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction at a busy intersection starts Monday in Wixom.



The Road Commission for Oakland County expects to close the south 12 Mile Road approach to Grand River, just west of Wixom Road, starting Monday, July 22nd for intersection construction.



Additionally, the Meijer entrance on the north side of the Grand River/12 Mile Road intersection will close with other access remaining open.



The work is part of the ongoing Grand River Avenue major resurfacing project from Napier Road to Wixom Road.



The detour for 12 Mile Road through traffic will be 12 Mile Road to Napier Road to Grand River and vice versa.



During the work, Grand River will remain open to two-way traffic. 12 Mile Road and the Meijer entrance at Grand River are expected to be re-opened on August 12th - with construction on Grand River continuing until late August.



For more information on the project, visit the provided link.