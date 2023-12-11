Gov. Whitmer Signs Final Bill Repealing MI Abortion Ban

December 11, 2023

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs the final bill in the Reproductive Health Act, officially repealing the state’s former ban on abortion dating back to 1931.



“Last year six states including Kansas, Kentucky, Montana and of course Michigan, passed ballot measures protecting abortion rights,” Whitmer said. “So, we can have these fights and we can win them anywhere and everywhere. The moral of the story is don’t stop fighting for what you know is right.”



The final bill repeals a 10-year-old ban on insurance coverage for abortion without purchasing of a separate rider, and implements other protections for doctors and patients.



“When we work to protect our fundamental rights. Our reproductive rights. Civil rights. LGBTQ-plus rights. Sometimes maybe it takes a decade and it’s still not truly finished, but staying in that fight is the only way to win that fight,” said Whitmer.