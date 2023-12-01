Gov. Whitmer Declares December as MI Christmas Tree Month

December 1, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaims December as Michigan Christmas Tree Month.



In a statement, Whitmer's office says the designation recognizes the economic, environmental, and social benefits of Michigan's Christmas tree industry.



"As we enjoy another holiday season, it's the perfect time to pick out a Christmas tree with your loved ones," said Governor Whitmer. "Our farmers and family owned businesses work hard every year to bring holiday cheer into our homes. I encourage Michiganders to support them by buying a beautiful Michigan-grown tree at one of the more than 560 Christmas tree farms in our state.”



Michigan ranks third in the nation for the number of Christmas trees harvested, supplying about three million fresh trees – with an annual net value of $30-$40 million – to the national market each year.



There are more than 560 Christmas tree farms on a combined 37,000 acres across the state.