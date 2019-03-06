Annual Art Exhibit Features Works From Students Around The County

Art from students around the county is now on display in downtown Howell.



The 21st annual Got Art student art exhibit is underway at the Howell Opera House. It started out as a way to display Howell student art in the community but has since grown to include all students from grades K – 12 in Livingston County’s public schools. Art instructors for the different schools promote learning in a variety of mediums to enhance the artistic talents of area young people. Organizers say Got Art is their way to promote the talents of art students throughout Livingston County and show appreciation for arts programs in local schools.



The art show is free and open to the public. The secondary show that featuring middle and high school art opens today and runs through Sunday. The elementary show opens this coming Tuesday and runs through March 17th. The shows run from 4 to 8pm on weekdays, and from noon until 5pm on Saturday.(MK)