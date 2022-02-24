Got ART To Showcase Talents Of Local Student Artists

February 24, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Students from all over Livingston County have their artwork exhibited over the next few weeks in Howell.



The dates for the 24th year of the Livingston Arts Council’s Got ART event have been announced. Got ART showcases the talents of local students from around the county over two weeks at the Howell Opera House, every March.



Up first will be the middle and high school student showcase from March 8th through the 13th. Then, elementary school students from kindergarten through the fifth grade will get their time in the spotlight from March 15th through the 19th. Art teachers from all over Livingston County are encouraged to get their students to submit two-dimensional and/or three-dimensional artwork for the show.



Event organizer Carol Elliot says that there are many benefits for the students who take part. Participation could look good on a future college application, and the up and coming artists will increase their knowledge of displaying their work and potentially even sell a piece to an interested client.



During the dates of program, the show will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4pm until 8pm, and that Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5pm.