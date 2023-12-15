GM Announces Plans to Layoff 1,300 MI Workers

December 15, 2023

General Motors reportedly laying off more than 1,300 plant workers in Michigan.



That includes 950 employees at the Orion plant when production ends on the Chevy Bolt. Another 370 or so workers at Lansing Grand River Assembly also will be laid off due to the end of Camaro production.



The Lansing plant will continue producing the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Blackwing.



“UAW members who were laid off at the Orion plant will “be offered other opportunities in Michigan, including positions at Factory ZERO in Detroit-Hamtramck. Orion Assembly salaried employees will also be placed in other internal opportunities in accordance with GM policy,” GM said.