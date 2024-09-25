Gleaners, Weingartz "Mow Down Hunger" Campaign Ends Oct 1

September 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The clock is ticking on the 15th annual "Mow Down Hunger" match campaign between Gleaners Community Food Bank and Weingartz.



"Weingartz is matching every dollar donated through October 1, meaning that instead of every one dollar providing three meals because of Gleaners' purchasing power and donations, your donations will actually provide six meals. So, every one dollar could provide enough food for a student to eat for two days," says Kristin Sokul, senior director of advancement for Gleaners.



Over the previous 14 years, Weingartz has helped Gleaners provide more than 18 million meals for local families across its five-county service area.



"As of right now, about 24 percent of students in Livingston County may be 'food insecure.' So, we know that hunger that doesn't have a specific face or zip code, but it does live in every community we serve," says Sokul.



Donations can be made either online or call (855) 315-FOOD.



"Because those donations are matched by Weingartz, to make the biggest difference, we're really asking for cash donations at this time," Sokul added.