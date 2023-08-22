Solar Zoning Ordinance Updates Approved In Genoa Township

August 22, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



The Genoa Township Board met Monday night and finalized updates to an existing zoning ordinance regarding solar energy systems.



Additions outline standards for both private and utility-scale solar facilities. The comprehensive update was initiated last March after the board instituted a six-month moratorium on utility solar energy systems, which expires in September. The changes take into account large-scale solar utility farms, which would be limited to industrial-zoned areas or planned industrial.



Supervisor Bill Rogers told WHMI the update was prompted after several township officials attended a meeting in Lansing regarding solar energy and changes being made at the state level – which aimed to help prepare local communities and make sure they keep up to date.



Rogers said a lot of zoning is related to cleaning up language because things change over time and just like any other ordinance, they felt it was best to examine the issue and make needed updates.



While the topic has been controversial in some communities, Rogers said they were just cleaning up an ordinance they’ve already had for a long time to clarify different items.



Large-scale solar operations will be confined to industrial areas, with agricultural areas protected.



Rogers noted Genoa doesn’t have very much in regard to industrial and “they are truly trying to preserve more of what they have”. He added that personally, he feels it’s unreasonable to not grow crops to put in large solar farms because food is needed for people. Rogers clarified he’s not against solar but doesn’t want to see farm fields being taken over for solar and food production being sacrificed.



Rogers said the zoning ordinance does have different categories and regulations for different levels of solar uses, including for homeowners.



The Planning Commission recommended approval of the amendments in July, followed by the Livingston County Planning Department last week – with some minor revisions made based on feedback.



The solar amendments were said to be well written and “serve to strengthen the ordinance standards for private and commercial solar energy systems”.



The ordinance can be viewed in the board meeting packet. A link is provided.