Pine Creek Ridge SAD Approved In Genoa Township

April 18, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After roughly two decades, a residential road improvement project is proceeding in Genoa Township.



The Board of Trustees met Monday night and granted final approval for a special assessment district or SAD for Pine Creek Ridge following a well-attended public hearing on the proposed roll.



The 15-year project cost is roughly $4.2 (m) million and incudes 266 parcels.



For an SAD, the township issues and sells bonds to advance the cost of the project, and then assesses properties within the district to repay those bonds.



The township is basically the “bookkeeper” for SAD road projects and does not have any road millage. However, per policy it does contribute some funding toward each property to help offset the cost and keep roads up to a good standard. It was $1,200 per lot and is now $1,500. The total township contribution toward the project is $399,000.



Supervisor Bill Rogers told WHMI it is essentially a big subdivision that abuts Brighton High School and Leith Lake but it also has several homeowner associations and a condo component to it along with other issues so it has been a challenge over the years to get everyone to work together.



Rogers said talks have centered on speeds bumps, gates, privatization, and other options over the years but homeowners haven’t been able to get all of the different entities to agree on something.



Rogers noted he’s been involved in discussions for roughly 20 years and this is the closest they’ve ever come to finally getting something done for the roads, and they had the required amount of property owners on board.



Petitions were circulated with 53% of properties in support and 47% opposed - which is enough per state law to allow the project to move forward.



The majority who spoke during Monday’s public hearing were in favor. Three who spoke were not. Some challenged the legality and alleged disparity in what properties were being assessed and the benefits to be received.



Those in support cited the terrible condition of the roads and safety issues along with speeding, cut-thru traffic, and decreased property values. A handful commented that a lot of work has gone into this and while they’re not excited about paying for the project, costs will only continue to rise and if the roads don’t get done now they never will.



The first installment of the assessment will appear on the winter tax bills.