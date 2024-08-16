Voters In Genoa Township To Decide Marijuana Ballot Proposal

August 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A proposal to allow marijuana-related facilities in Genoa Township will appear before voters this November.



The issue is not initiated by the township and is being forced onto the ballot by an outside group.



The Board of Trustees recently adopted a resolution approving the ballot language for the voter petition-initiated proposal. It comes from the “Citizens For Genoa Committee” and would, among other things, allow two adult-use marijuana retail establishments to operate in the township. Some comments made at the board table were basically “let the voters decide”.



Supervisor Bill Rogers told WHMI it was a surprise and it is an outside group leading the effort but they still really aren’t sure who is behind it.



Rogers noted the signatures were turned in during the busy primary election period, in the midst of the nine days of early voting. He said the signatures came in at the last minute, which staff had to verify along with the proposal language when they were already swamped and that was frustrating.



Rogers noted organizers didn’t initially have all of the necessary signatures the first time but turned in additional ones that met criteria, and the issue will be before voters in November. He said there’s not much they can do and they really don’t have a choice.

Rogers said Genoa Township earlier opted out of allowing such facilities due to various concerns, including the impact on police and public safety resources.



The majority of local municipalities also opted-out of allowing marijuana-related facilities, while others instituted moratoriums. The exception in Livingston County is the Village of Pinckney, where a similar ballot proposal was forced on the community and approved by voters. The Means Project in the former Pinckney Elementary was approved but has been delayed. Another proposed project, Essence - a marijuana microbusiness at 1268 East M-36 - is in the works and has received approval of preliminary plans by the Planning Commission.