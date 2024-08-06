Big Lots To Close In Genoa Township

August 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Big Lots store in Genoa Township is among those slated to close in Michigan by the struggling discount retailer.



The Genoa Township store was not on the original list of closure locations released, but as of Monday, the list has grown and now includes 11 Michigan stores. They include the following:



-750 Perry Avenue, Big Rapids

-373 N Willowbrook Road, Coldwater

-2353 N Park Drive Holland

-3669 E. Grand River, Howell

-4254 28th St. Se, Kentwood

-5625 West Saginaw Hwy, Unit 1, Lansing

-32399 John R, Madison Heights

-2020 Grand River, Okemos

-1401 Spring St., Petoskey

-6207 S Westnedge Avenue, Portage

-2850 Washtenaw Avenue, Ypsilanti



Genoa Township Manager Kelly VanMarter told WHMI she’s disappointed at the announcement that Big Lots is closing but they are hopeful that Hobby Lobby and the significant renovation investment being made by the new owner will help attract new users and tenants. She said any time a business leaves a community, it is a big deal - especially one that takes up that much square footage - and it’s a relatively big store space to go vacant in a center that already has a lot of vacancies.



On the upside, VanMarter said the property owner is making a huge investment in that center, Hobby Lobby has signed a lease, and they just dropped off plans to get permits last week. Hobby Lobby will be moving into the old Carson's department store off Grand River.



VanMarter said the center as a whole is getting completely renovated with a new revised parking lot layout and the building is getting a facelift. She said hopefully this will turn into an opportunity with Hobby Lobby as kind of the main tenant and potentially draw other others. VanMarter added she knows everyone wants a Trader Joe’s and maybe this could be a nice fit for that use if they’re interested, so they’re hoping to spin it into a positive long term.



No timeline for the Big Lots closure was released but sales are already underway.