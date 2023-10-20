Gas Main Break Forces Emergency Road Closure In City Of Brighton

October 20, 2023

An emergency road closure is in effect in the City of Brighton due to a gas main break.



A commercial gas main at Grand River Avenue /Main Street in the City of Brighton was hit this afternoon.



The area is being secured by the Police and Fire Departments until repairs are complete. The City advises that the gas main is not leaking but is under repair by Consumers Energy crews.



The City noted there is also a traffic crash on I-96 as of 3:30pm and traffic is being re-routed through Brighton - which will increase traffic in the Downtown area so motorists may want to find alternate routes.



Updates can be found on the City of Brighton Facebook page and via the MyBrighton APP.