Fundraiser Saturday For Two Families Displaced By Condo Fires

May 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fundraising dinner is set this Saturday for two families who lost everything in a fire last month.



A $10 mostaccioli dinner is being hosted at the Howell Eagles Club off Schroeder Drive from 1 to 4pm with different raffles.



Two families were displaced and lost everything following a fire that broke out in the Hampton Ridge condos off Latson Road, north of Grand River, in the Howell area on April 14th.



The families include Kristy and Brody Timreck; and David, Ella, and Lilly Hurtado.



Club member Kelly Martus tells WHMI they’re trying to help them out and raise a little money to get them re-established, replace items they’ve lost, and hopefully find new housing.



Martus said the fundraiser is a bit short notice, but it was the only day the club wasn’t booked up for months so they’re just trying to do the best they can with the time they have.



For those who can’t stay for the dinner, Martus says they can get it to-go. She stressed that everything is appreciated, and “no help is too little”.



Links to GoFundMe accounts for both families are provided.