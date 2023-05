Full Freeway Closure In Hartland Township This Weekend

May 5, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A full freeway closure is planned on US-23 in the Hartland Township area this weekend.



Southbound US-23 will be completely closed from Clyde Road to M-59 this Friday and Saturday from 7pm to 7am.



Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.



Traffic will be detoured to utilize Old US-23 between Clyde Road and M-59.