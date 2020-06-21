Free Dairy Boxes To Be Distributed To Livingston County Residents

June 21, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Free dairy boxes will be distributed to Livingston County residents at an event later this month.



The “Farmers to Families Food Box” event aims to support those in need in the Livingston County area. The Brighton non-profit Prelude Home, an organization that supports displaced women and families, has teamed up with Michigan farmer owned Prairie Farms Dairy to distribute over 1,000 food boxes to Livingston County and surrounding area residents. The Food Boxes include milk, a top requested item at food banks, and other nutritious dairy foods such as cottage cheese and cream cheese.



The event will take place from 10am to noon on Saturday, June 27th in the parking lot of Remax Realtors at 6870 Grand River in Brighton. Organizers say all residents are encouraged to stop by the free event but especially residents in need. As for how the operation will work, a refrigerated Prairie Farms distribution truck will deliver food boxes to the parking lot behind the real estate office. Volunteers from Prelude Home, the Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and Milk Means More will then hand out the food boxes to vehicles.



Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, volunteers will wear masks and all persons are asked to remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will deliver up to two food boxes directly to each car.





About Prelude Home: Prelude Home is helping to build stronger communities by empowering displaced women to be confident, self-sufficient, productive members of their community. Through mentorship, emotional support, access to local agencies and affordable housing.



About UDIM: Milk Means More | United Dairy Industry of Michigan is dedicated to being the credible source of information on Michigan dairy farming, local dairy products, and nutrition. We are committed to serving Michigan’s hard-working dairy farm families. UDIM is the umbrella organization for the American Dairy Association and Dairy Council of Michigan. These non-profit organizations provide dairy product promotion and nutrition education services on behalf of their funding members.



About Prairie Farms Dairy Inc.: Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives in the Midwest and parts of the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 700 farm families, 8100 employees, 52 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities and annual sales topping $3.6 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry and is known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms charitable giving program, Our Caps, Your Cause, supports a variety of non-profit organizations.